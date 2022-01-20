Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.97% from the company’s current price.

TSE:ANX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.66. 79,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$118.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,000.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

