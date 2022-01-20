Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.97% from the company’s current price.
TSE:ANX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.66. 79,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$118.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
