Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report sales of $37.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $38.77 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $137.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTBC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

