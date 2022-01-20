Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $458.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.16 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $447.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $553.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $322.34 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.99.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

