Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.65 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $779.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

