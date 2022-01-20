Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.