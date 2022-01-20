Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,469.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,566.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,515.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.