Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.81. NIKE reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.73. 5,336,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,831. The company has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.