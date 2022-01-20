Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

