Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 3,028,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,417. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.