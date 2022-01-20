Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Affimed stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 39,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $406.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 215.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 620,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

