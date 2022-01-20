Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,945.89 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,967.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,762.43.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.