Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.81. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

