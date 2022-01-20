Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,021 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

