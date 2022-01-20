Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

