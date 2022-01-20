Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,563 shares of company stock worth $2,264,365. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.