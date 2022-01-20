Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 87,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

