Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

