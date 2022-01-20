Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 36,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.