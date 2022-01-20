Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

1/19/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $345.00.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00.

1/11/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/15/2021 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $303.85. 17,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,843. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

