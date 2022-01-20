Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

1/18/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/12/2022 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

1/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/29/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/20/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/16/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/4/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/2/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/26/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/25/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Shares of MQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 4,443,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,527. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Get Marqeta Inc alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $9,875,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.