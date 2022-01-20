Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 4.09 $511.61 million $2.64 19.84 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.68 $37.52 million $0.37 8.77

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52% Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agnico Eagle Mines and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 4 0 2.50 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $86.08, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

