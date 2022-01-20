Andres Reiner Sells 32,954 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 358,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PROS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

