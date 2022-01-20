Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 279,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,388. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.20 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

