Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 759,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $61,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

