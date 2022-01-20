Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,578 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,854.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.