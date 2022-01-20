Angela Fyfe Sells 1,696 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00.

Shares of Apria stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

