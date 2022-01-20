ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.43

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.43 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.77). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.76), with a volume of 407,150 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.24 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

