Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,208.67.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 241,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

