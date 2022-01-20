Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.