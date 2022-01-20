ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 49,450.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

