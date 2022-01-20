Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

