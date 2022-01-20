Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

