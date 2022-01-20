Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 77.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 97,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.