Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 3rd Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 3.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

NYSE ANTM traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $456.86. 13,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

