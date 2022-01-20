Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.46) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.56) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,326.67 ($18.10).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,464.71 ($19.99) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.23. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91). The company has a market cap of £14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

