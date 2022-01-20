Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.71.

ANFGF stock remained flat at $$19.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

