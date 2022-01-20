Anton Feingold Sells 1,415 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $21,239.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACRE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 466,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 807.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

