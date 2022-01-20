Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.48 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $464.16 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $24.90 or 0.00057983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.97 or 0.07467215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.05 or 0.99938657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007932 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

