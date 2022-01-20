Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in AON by 5.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,628. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.12 and a 200 day moving average of $284.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

