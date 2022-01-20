Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,269 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.65% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

APLS stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,278. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.