ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $639,885.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.74 million and $639,885.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,440,551 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

