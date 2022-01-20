Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Brent C. Jewell Sells 2,500 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APOG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

