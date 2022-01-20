Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,005. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

