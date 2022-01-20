AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.53

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.53 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 2815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 23.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AppFolio by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 8.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

