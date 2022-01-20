Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

