Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,175,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 45,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

