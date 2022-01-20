Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,023 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $472,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

