AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

AptarGroup stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,687. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

