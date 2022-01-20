APY.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.78 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $175,847.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,872,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

