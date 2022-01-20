APYSwap Price Up 17.9% This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $118,574.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.